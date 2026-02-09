Warangal Polytechnic College celebrates 70 years, announces alumni meet

Hanumakonda: Warangal Government Polytechnic College completed 70 years since its establishment and the Alumni Association announced the organisation of platinum jubilee celebrations along with an alumni meet on March 29, 2026, at the college premises.

Alumni Association President E.V. Srinivasa Rao said the institution had earned a prestigious reputation by producing engineers, professionals, officers and public representatives who had served the state and the nation. He was addressing a special meeting of the Alumni Association held at the college campus on Sunday to discuss programme planning, alumni participation and arrangements for the celebrations.

Rao stated that alumni had played a significant role in the development of the institution over the past seven decades and appealed to former students to extend financial support for the successful conduct of the anniversary celebrations and for strengthening college infrastructure. He urged alumni to disseminate information about the event and participate in large numbers.