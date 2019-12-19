Warangal: Scores of students attend 38th ABVP State Maha Sabha

Warangal: The Kakatiya University campus was abuzz on Wednesday with scores of students attending the 38th Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) State Maha Sabha. The second day programme was kick-started by ABVP State President Meesala Prasad and State Secretary Ambala Kiran who hoisted the flag and paid tributes to the ABVP martyrs.



Addressing the students, the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, Director Prof N V Ramana Rao said that it was cheerfully encouraging to see the massive participation of students at the conference. "The student phase is pivotal in one's life where one would decide what to do and what not to do in life. It is encouraging to see many students owing allegiance to the ABVP that has been striving to build the nation," Rao said.

Stating that ABVP is the world's largest student organisation, he said that leaders like Sama Jaganmohan Reddy have made the organisation proud. "Jaganmohan Reddy who studied in Kakatiya University fought against the anti-social elements in the society. His life is an inspiration to many students now," Rao said.

ABVP Ex-National Joint Organising Secretary K N Raghunandan who remembered the ABVP martyrs said that Sama Jaganmohan Reddy roared like a lion against the anti-social elements and was killed by them. He laid down his life for safeguarding the National Flag's honour.

He said that ABVP is not only fighting for the cause of students but also agitating against the socio-economic problems. ABVP responds and reacts everything that happens in the society. ABVP launched a nationwide stir demanding justice for Disha. It also organised Mission Sahasi, a self-defence programme for women, he added.

CAA and NRC were not against anyone in the country but for the people of our country, he said. The CAA was to ensure citizenship for the people of our country who were living in the other countries and for the people who came to India for living, he added.

ABVP Telangana State Secretary Ambala Kiran said that basic amenities should be provided in the government schools and the residential hostels. Universities should be equipped with a quality research facility and faculty. To safeguard the schools and universities the recruitment of staff is must. Telangana stet government should take respective steps to safeguard the schools and universities, he said. ABVP State President Shankar and Dr A Narsimha Reddy also spoke.