Warangal: Srihari hopeful of key role in TRS

Warangal: Senior TRS leader and former SAAP director Rajanala Srihari has said that his services to the party and society have been recognized by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

It may be mentioned here that Srihari had distributed rice, masks, sanitisers and umbrellas to the needy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rajanala Srihari who met the CM at the residence of Capt. V Laxmikantha Rao on Monday morning, said that he was assured of a suitable position in the party by the CM. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, MLCs Kadiyam Srihari, Baswaraj Saraiah, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Warangal Urban Co-Operative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao, KUDA chairman Sundar Raj Yadav and Road Development Corporation chairman Mettu Srinivas were among others present.