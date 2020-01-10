Warangal: TSRTC hikes bus charges for Medaram Jatara

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRC) hiked the charges of buses heading to Medaram Jatara which is to be held from February 5 to February 8, 2020.

It is already known that the state government enhanced the bus fare after the TSRTC strike which resulted in the hike of buses proceeding to Medaram. As 23 lakh devotees are expected to visit Medaram, the TSRTC has decided to run around 4,000 buses to Medaram which include 2,250 buses from Warangal, 600 from Karimnagar, 400 from Khammam, 300 from Adilabad, 250 from Nizamabad and 200 from Hyderabad. The number of buses will be increased depending on the rush.

The RTC also deployed 12,000 employees to run buses to Medaram. A command control room will be set up at the Medaram bus station to see the movement of the buses.

As per the revised bus fares, the RTC to charge Rs 440 (Express bus) for Medaram from Hyderabad, Rs 280 from Jangaon, Rs 270 from Mahabubabad, Rs 260 from Kaleshwaram and Rs 190 from Warangal.