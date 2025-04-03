Warangal’s Chapata chilli gets GI tag

Narsampet (Warangal): Finally, the Chapata chilli, also known as Tomato chilli, grown in Warangal region has shot to fame with the Government of India certifying the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

The Thimmampet Chilli Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) in Duggondi mandal applied for the GI certification with the help of Janna Reddy Venkat Reddy Horticultural Research Station (JVR HRS), Malyal, Mahabubabad district and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTHU) in 2022.

The Registrar of Geographical Indication, Chennai, has certified it on March 28, 2025, considering the uniqueness of the chilli. The Chapata chilli is a small, deep red pepper with a vibrant color, and It’s also known for its mild pungency and low heat.

The Chapata is also called Tomato chilli due to its tomato-like appearance. It’s used as a colourant in food and beverage processing. The chilli has three distinct fruit types - single patti, double patti and odalu.

Narsampet former MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy who expressed happiness over GI tag told The Hans India, “The then BRS Government encouraged farmers to form the FPOs. The GI tag is the result of promoting Chapata chilli through FPOs. The credit also goes to agricultural officials”

He said that Narsampet has 57 FPOs with a farmer strength of 18,500, despite the no support of the present government. During the BRS rule, Narsampet had 90 FPOs, he added. Reddy said that the GI tag will help Chapata farmers to market their produce at the international level, besides a significant rise in the price.