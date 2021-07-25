Water at 2nd warning level at Bhadrachalam 

Bhadrachalam: The flood level of Godavari reached second warning level of 48 feet at 6 pm on Saturday informed the officers.

At 9 am, the water level reached first warning level after that it slowly reached the marked second warning level by evening on Saturday. Observing the forecast, the officers have taken precautionary measures and setup 45 rehabilitation centres in the Bhadrachalam division and 10 centres were setup in the temple town.

Nearly 111 people were shifted from the lowing area in Kotha colony to rehabilitation centre in the temple town informed the district Collector D Anudeep. He said the ten flood victims in Burgumphad were shifted to the nearby rehabilitation centre.

He said, the water level might reach fifty feet's, the officials said adding that the water level after that will slowly decline. He informed that the department has taken all precautions expecting the water level reaches third warning level and maintain the buffer stocks and appointed the health staff in the all mandals, so that the spread of any kind of seasonal diseases could be stoped.

The officers are closely monitoring minute to minute situation from the control room that were setup at Sub Collector Office.