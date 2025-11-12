Water Crisis at Old Collectorate – Employees Facing Severe Inconvenience

Nagarkurnool: For the past few days, water supply to the Old Collectorate building in Nagarkurnool district headquarters has been completely disrupted, causing severe inconvenience to hundreds of employees working in various departments located there.

Female employees, in particular, have expressed deep distress, stating that the situation has become unbearable even for basic needs. The absence of water for drinking and sanitation has worsened the conditions inside the premises.

Due to the lack of water, many employees are being forced to use the Sulabh public toilets near the bus stand to attend to their needs.

Although the maintenance of the Old Collectorate building comes under the purview of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) CEO, employees allege that no effective steps have been taken so far to resolve the issue.

Notably, the ZP CEO is currently also serving as the Additional Collector. The employees have urged the concerned authorities to immediately restore the water supply and pay attention to the building’s maintenance.