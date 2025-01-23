Wear a helmet and save lives: CP

Hanamkonda: Warangal Police Commissioner Amber Kishore Jha has urged two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and safeguard their lives for the welfare of their fami-lies.

On Wednesday, marking National Road Safety Month, the Commissioner participated as the chief guest in a bike rally organized by the Road Transport Department. Additional DCP of the Administration Department, Ravi, flagged off the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner requested every motorist to strictly follow traffic rules. He emphasized making it a habit to wear a helmet before riding any vehi-cle, as most fatalities in two-wheeler accidents result from head injuries.

He expressed concern over the loss of lives and reiterated that ensuring the safe arrival of every motorist at their destination is the police department’s primary goal.