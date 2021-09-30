Weather report: Heavy rains predicted in Telangana today

Moderate to heavy rainfall predicted in the isolated parts of Telangana on Thursday due to the low-pressure formed on the surface of Bay of Bengal. The weather department also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday.



On the other hand, some parts of Telangana witnessed rise in the temperature on Wednesday. The maximum temperature has been recorded at Mahabubnagar of 27.1 degree Celsius i.e. 4.4 degrees below the normal range.



Telangana has received two times of the normal rainfall in September. As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the state recorded a surplus rainfall of 275 mm as against the normal rainfall of 122 mm in September. Of all the districts in the state, Nirmal recorded the highest rainfall of 1,410 mm in the last four months. It is worth mentioning here that none of the 33 districts received deficit rainfall this monsoon.

