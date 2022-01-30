Weather update: Cold intensity to continue for next three days across Telangana

The cold waves which had subsided slightly after the Sankranthi festival, are now has increased. Temperatures below normal were recorded in all areas creating troubles for those who perform night and morning duties and the vehicular traffic is facing severe difficulties due to thick fog in some places. In the mornings and evenings the farmers, labourers, and herdsmen are in serious trouble.

On the other hand, patients with Coronavirus and asthma who suffer from cold and cough symptoms are more prone to cold and hence doctors have alerted people to be careful in the face of increasing cold intensity.

The meteorological department has said that the temperatures in Telangana were recorded at 3 to 6 degrees celsius. The Arli (T) in the Adilabad district has recorded a low of 4.9 degrees in the early morning on Saturday. The lowest temperature was recorded at 5.8 in Kumarambh, 5.8 in Sirpur (U), 6.0 in Ginnedhari and 6.2 in Nalkal in Sangareddy district.

Going by the district-wise temperatures, Peddapalli and Hanumakonda districts recorded a low of 6 to 8 degrees celsius as a result of northeast winds. The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has warned that the cold intensity will continue for the next three days. Meanwhile, Mahabubnagar, on the other hand, recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees celsius.