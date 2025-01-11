Welfare & growth two 'eyes' of our govt: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has warned of strict action against the District Collectors who fail to implement four key welfare schemes —Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, new ration cards, and the Indiramma Housing Scheme — which are set to be launched on January 26, the Republic Day.

Announcing the action plan for these schemes, the Chief Minister on Friday emphasized the need for Gram Sabhas and ward meetings in villages and municipalities to ensure proper implementation. He said he would conduct surprise visits in districts to monitor the ground-level progress of the schemes.

“The welfare of the poor and state's development are the two 'eyes' of our People’s Government. District Collectors play a crucial role in enhancing government’s prestige and stature,” the CM remarked, urging the authorities to continuously improve their performance. He stressed that some Collectors have been confined to their offices, and it is now imperative for them to go on field visits. He cautioned that any negligence in dealing with the issues will lead to strict action. The Collectors have also been directed to alert field-level officers to ensure effective implementation, he added.

The Chief Minister also instructed woman IAS and IPS officers to visit girls' hostels at least once a month and stay overnight. During these visits, officers should identify and resolve the issues faced by the students. He further emphasized that steps must be taken to ensure that the benefits of government welfare schemes reach the needy at the grassroots level.

Additionally, the CM ordered that beneficiary lists be disclosed during Gram Sabhas and ward meetings for transparency.

Considering the misuse of public funds in the previous government under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, the CM warned that such mistakes should not be repeated. He specifically stated that non-agricultural lands should not be included under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

However, he clarified that all farmers who own cultivable lands would receive Rythu Bharosa benefits without restrictions, and farmers who have not been actively farming their lands will still receive assistance during the agricultural season.

The CM also introduced the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme, aimed at supporting landless poor laborer families.

Under this initiative, families will receive Rs 12,000 in cash assistance. This scheme is applicable to landless families who have worked under the employment guarantee scheme for at least 20 days in the year.

Regarding the new ration cards, the CM clarified that they will be issued based on previous eligibility criteria, with a strict rule against possessing multiple ration cards in different locations. He also announced the forthcoming “One Ration, One State” policy, which will be implemented in the state soon.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete all preparatory work for the implementation of the four schemes between January 11 and 15 and to hold meetings with nodal officers in every district. He also set a deadline for completing Gram Sabhas by January 24.