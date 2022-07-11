Welfare schemes should reach the beneficiaries: Tandra Vishala Shravan Reddy

Rangareddy: Women and Child Welfare Department Standing Committee Level Sangh Chairperson Tandra Vishala Shravan Reddy said that the welfare schemes implemented by the State government for women, children, disabled and elderly should reach the real beneficiaries. A meeting was held on Monday under the auspices of Tandra Vishala in Rangareddy Zilla Parishad.

On the occasion, Tandra Vishala spoke and discussed the programmes of women, the disabled and the child welfare department. She also conducted a review of programmes of the Durgabai Women's Child Development Center. She also said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been working hard for the development of Women and Children. Like nowhere else in the country, the Telangana State government has implemented many welfare schemes for the welfare of Women and Child.

ZP CEO, Kandukuru and Manchal ZPTCs, officials of Durgabai Women's Child Development Center and others were present.