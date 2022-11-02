We're govt of people, BJP is for corporates: KTR

Munugodu: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on the Tuesday said that the people of Mungodu and Narayanapuram should decide on which side they belong to.

Think about who will make their lives better. Don't take wrong decisions for mutton and liquor being offered by rival parties, he advised

"We are the government of the poor..BJP is the government of the corporates. Do you want a farmer friendly government or a vulture, think about it" KTR said while addressing a road show in Munugodu and Narayanapuram on Tuesday.

KTR said the State government will develop Munugodu in all aspects in the next 14 months.

The fight is going on here.. between two ideologies. Between two parties, but not between two persons, he clarified Rajagopal Reddy sold himself for Rs 18,000 crore. He may give gold to every house for votes. He advised voters to take the gold from BJP.. It's all thieves' money.. Gujarati people's money, but vote for poor people's party leader KCR, he said.

He called upon people to answer the BJP with their votes. The State government is committed to make Mungodu a fertile constituency by completing the proposed reservoirs in the constituency and added that will provide lifts to Rachakonda.

Urging the voter not to fall in the trap of BJP with temporary offers , he compared favouring the BJP with suicide.

He said that people of the constituency are well-aware of why the by-election was imposed in Mungodu. In general, the by-election comes when the MLA of respective constituency dies with any reason but in Munugodu the by-election came because of the greed of a person, he explained. Rajagopal Reddy had pledged Munugodu self-respect for the Rs 18000 crore contract, he stressed.

He said that Rajagopal Reddy has not done a single useful work to the constituency for the past four years but opted the bypoll with pride that he can buy the votes by giving gold to the people.

This is the election that came with Modi pride and Rajagopal Reddy's overconfidence , he added

He said Modi did not take meaningful steps in the interest of the people of the country for the past 8 years and added that the price of a cylinder in 2014 was Rs 400.. Now it is increased to Rs1200.

Along with salt, dal, tamarind, the prices of many essentials have increased. Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked to over Rs 100 a litre Rs 70 which led to hike in prices of essential commodities and RTC charges, the Minister said. Stating that Modi has destroyed the life of the common man, he informed that BJP led central government will take care of only corporates. BJP will think that their decisions are correct, if people favour the saffron party in the by-poll, he asserted.

He assured the people that along with Minister Jagadsih Reddy, he will take care of Munugodu for next 14 months and urged people to support their party candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in the bypoll. In these road shows, TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, CPM leaders Cherupally Seetha Ramulu, Ranga Reddy, CPI leaders Yadagiri Rao, Nellikanti Satyam, ZPTC Naraboina Swaroopa Rani Ravi and locals in large number participated.