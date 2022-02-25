What sin have people of Nalgonda committed, KomatireddyVenkatreddy asks KCR

Bhongir: MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy on Thursday questioned CM KCR that is it sin of people that they were born in Nalgonda district. Speaking to media persons in Bhongir, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar has been cheating the people of Nalgonda by constructing Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma projects adjacent to Nalgonda district.

Yadadri- Bhongir district will flourish if government pays attention on district projects Basavapur and Gandamalla like Kondapochamma and Mallanna projects, proposed under Kaleshwaram project. He questioned the government about the sin did by people of Yadadri- Bhongir district.

Farmers are expressing their concern over nonavailability of irrigation facility even though Kaleshwarm water is flowing near the district. He said ministers and MLAs do not have the courage to talk to CM KCR on the people's issues. Government is in dilemma about where to send the overflowing water in Kondapochamma, he mocked. He also questioned about the intentional pending of Brahmana Velemla Lift Irrigation Project designed to provide irrigation facility to one lakh acres in his MP constituency.

CM KCR claiming construction of Vaikuntha Damam (crematoriums), Rythu Vedika buildings which are being built under Central funds and added that sarpanchs and MPTCs will develop, the villages with drainage and roads if funds are allocated to them, he asserted.