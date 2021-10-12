White-plate vehicles eating into TSRTC coffers

Hyderabad: The TSRTC, which has been facing the menace of private bus operators and white number plate vehicles cutting into its revenue during the festival season, has sought the help of Road Transport Authority officials to reign in the offenders.



The TSRTC in order to attract more passengers has not only announced that it would be operating an additional 4,000 buses to meet the demand during Dasara festival but also announced that it would not be increasing the fares. Meanwhile, the private operators have been charging exorbitant rates depending upon the demand.

The RTC has drawn the attention of the RTA officials towards the modus operandi of the non-transport vehicles with white number plates using them for passenger transport. These vehicle drivers lure the passengers near bus stations by charging a little more than the bus charges and promise comfort travel in AC vehicles.

Following this, the RTA has started cracking its whip against the illegal transport operators. They have started booking cases against such vehicle operators for the past few days.

When asked, one passenger KL Ramanjaneyulu, who was going to Bhimavaram and who boarded a car by paying Rs 900 after bargaining said: "It was an easier option for me, and it provided a/c travel for ordinary bus fare. Anyhow, the prices during the festival season are a little high." He said that there were many passengers who were going by private cars.

Meanwhile, TSRTC MD V C Sajjanar said that during the last five days 1.3 crore people had travelled in TSRTC buses to their destinations during Dasara. He said, "TSRTC is grateful and thankful to all its passengers. In-order to benefit our passengers no additional charges will be collected henceforth, which was earlier being collected for the special buses during the festive period."

The corporation has also taken steps to ensure that the passengers do not move away to private vehicles. The authorities said that travelling in white plate number vehicles for commercial and transport purposes is not only illegal but also prohibited and is also punishable under Section 66 of the TS Motor Vehicle Act and under Section 192A. As they come under purview of illicit operations, strict action would be initiated against them, he said.

He further said in case of any untoward incident like accidents, the passengers will not be covered by any insurance scheme. He appealed to the people to travel by TSRTC buses for safe and comfortable travel.