Who is Akbaruddin not to allow police into Old City: MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar took strong exception to AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin’s comments in the State Assembly, saying that it exposes the arrogance. He said on Monday that it is shameful on the part of the AIMIM leader to demoralise the entire police for the mistake allegedly committed by one official.

He said that the police should take legal action against the MIM gangsters for violating the laws and violating traffic rules by not following the traffic challans in the Old City. Sanjay Kumar said that Akbaruddin Owaisi wants that the police should not enter the Old City after 10 pm. "Is Old City his Jagir or is it Pakistan? Or does he think the rule of Nizam's Razakars should continue,” he asked. He took a dig at the Congress government for being silent at the threats of Akbaruddin that he would see that no police enter the Old City after 10 PM, which shows its incompetence, he said.

Police do their duty acting against the mobs gathering at night and causing trouble moving around creating a nuisance on the roads. Who is Akbaruddin to tell the police not to do their duty? He asked.

The Karimangar MP demanded the State government to release a white paper on the power losses in the Old City.

“Earlier, the AIMIM claimed the steering of the TRS car was in its hands. But, the then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao did not care. Now, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's government is also completely surrendering to the Majlis,” he added. Sanjay Kumar said that earlier the BJP held a huge public meeting in front of Bhagyalakshmi Ammavari temple in the Old City and made it resound with the slogans of Jai Shri Ram. "We will show to Akbaruddin who claims the Old City as his Adda”, he added.

He condemned Akbaruddin's comments that the Assembly should pass a resolution against the new laws of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhitas.

The Union Minister said that Akbaruddin publicly made remarks that ‘he would cut Hindus to death in 15 minutes’. But he escaped using the loopholes in the old laws. He wanted the resolution against the new laws as one one can escape from punishment for making such remarks as per the new laws, Sanjay Kumar pointed out.