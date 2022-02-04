Why are you selling LIC; MLC Kavitha takes dig at Sitharaman

Hyderabad: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday launched an attack onUnion government over the disinvestment in public sector companies, like the LIC.

In a tweet, she questioned the BJP-led government over selling profitable and internationally reputed LIC. She also questioned over employment and reservation of families directly and indirectly depending on the LIC.

The MLC yet again reiterated the demand of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the Centre to come out clean over the LIC disinvestment.