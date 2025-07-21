Why should we beg for funds for our temples and Bonalu festival, asks Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, expressed his concerns regarding the treatment of Hindus in the state. The minister offered puja at Lal Darwaja during the Bonalu festival and asked, “We pay taxes and bills and contribute to the government’s treasury. Why are we in a situation where we must beg for our temples and Bonalu every year?”

He announced that if the Telangana BJP comes to power, funds will be allocated for Bonalu and all Hindu festivals without needing to beg anyone to organise festivals that will make every Hindu proud.

Bandi Sanjay called on the residents of Old City, who were displaced by terrorist attacks and violence, to return to their homes. “I am appealing to all of you from Old City. I stand with you as a witness to Simha Vaahini Amma and the feet of Bhagya Lakshmi. Old City belongs to you. You need not be afraid. Return home; we will take responsibility for your protection. We will unite all Hindus as a vote bank and demonstrate the strength of our community,” he assured.

During the Old City Bonala festival, Bandi Sanjay spent the day visiting various temples and participating in festivities. His route began with the Moosarambagh Pochamma Bonalu festival in the morning and stops at locations such as Akbar Bagh, Saidabad, Kurmaguda, Madannapet, Rakshapuram, Goulipura, and Akkannamadanna Haribowli temples. After visiting the Bhagyalakshmi Ammavari temple, he addressed thousands of devotees at the Lal Darwaja Simhawahi.

He said that the tradition of offering Bonalu dates back 250 years when, during a plague outbreak, people prayed for relief, vowing to build a temple to the goddess and celebrate Bonalu. “With the goddess’ grace, the disease subsided, leading to the construction of the Mahankali temple in Secunderabad, where Bonal festivals are celebrated grandly. In 1908, following devastating floods in Hyderabad caused by the Musi River, prayers to the goddess also helped. Since then, it has become a tradition to celebrate the Bonala festival at Lal Darwaja,” he added.

Sanjay Kumar said that the festival allows the celebration of all goddesses, including Bhagya Lakshmi, who is believed to protect Bhagyanagara.

Every year, the Bonala festival is celebrated with great grandeur across the country, preserving our culture. No matter the changes through generations, the Bonala festival continues without interruption, and “we offer Bonam to the goddesses as is our custom. I will continue to uphold Hindu traditions and work to protect this country and Hindu Dharma for my entire life.”

Further, “We owe our well-being to the grace of Goddess Simha Vahini and the compassion of Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi.” He recalled that he had successfully completed the Praja Sangrama Yatra with their blessings, spreading Hinduism throughout Telangana.