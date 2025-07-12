Why single out Hindi while accepting English & Urdu, asks AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan questioned adopting double standards towards Hindi while accepting English, Urdu, and Persian.

On Friday, he addressed as the chief guest at a national meet ‘Dakshin Samvad’ organized under the aegis of the Department of Official Languages marking the Golden Jubilee Celebrations, attended by Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, senior offials of the DOL, and scholars of Hindi language from the Southern States.

The AP Deputy Chief Minister has said that blind opposition to Hindi is not rational.

He pointed out, “We learn German, Japanese, and other foreign languages for employment opportunities. Similarly, we seize opportunities in the Information Technology sector by learning English. Particularly in times when language is no longer a barrier to education, employment, or business, blind opposition to Hindi could hinder the progress of future generations.”

He questioned, “When we can speak English comfortably, why do we hesitate and fear speaking Hindi?” Taking another dig at the opposition to Hindi raised in certain quarters of South India, he noted that 31 percent of South Indian movies are being dubbed into Hindi, which generates significant revenue. “People want Hindi for business and to gain popularity on social media, but politics arises when it comes to learning the language.”

He recalled that the former President of India, Abdul Kalam, was a Tamil but had a great appreciation for Hindi. He emphasized that language should unite people rather than create divisions. “The world is working to create divisions, while we are trying to find a language that brings everyone together.”

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that under the leadership of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a golden period is going on for Indian languages. In the last decade, the National Department has done various works to increase the activity of other Indian languages including Hindi.