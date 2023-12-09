WilI improve performance in LS elections, says Muralidhar Rao

Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh BJP in-charge P Muralidhar Rao said here on Friday that the party will improve its performance in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and win more seats as it did after the 2018 Assembly elections, winning four MP seats in Telangana.

Addressing the media, he said the strong anti-incumbency against the BRS vote has gone to the Congress for various reasons. The party could not convert the anti-incumbency against the BRS in its favour in the recent Assembly polls. However, it increased the vote share seven times, touching 13.9%. The party stood second in several segments in the GHMC area; it is a pointer that it is poised to grow and has a bright future in Telangana. The party will continue to play a constructive role of Opposition holding the Congress government in State on delivering its six guarantees, he added.

He hoped former CM KCR should recoup early and play an active role in the Opposition for development of Telangana. Rao said the recent elections in Rajasthan, MP, Chattisgarh and Telangana reflect widespread approval of the party and PM Modi. The historic mandate of people of MP and growth in the party vote share after 20 years of rule and 18-year run by the same CM itself speaks of trust of people Modi and the party

He said the party got 26 of 34 Assembly segments in MP where women voters outnumbered men.The Congress got only eight; it shows women increasingly approve of the party.

Rolling out details of party’s performance, Rao said, “it is getting support from dalits, STs, women, youth and farmers.Its approval and trust from people is growing ahead of the LS polls next year.”

He pointed out ‘the Congress losing power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, shows it can’t retain own governments. It raises questions on survival of the Congress-promoted INDIA alliance. Because no longer the Congress stands as a stable pole for sustaining governments by winning people’s approval after 2024. The wheels of the INDIA alliance got punctured before it could come onto road, Rao quipped.