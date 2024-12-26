Will develop constituency in every aspect: Bojju Patel

Khanapur: A Hanuman temple, rebuilt with CGF of Rs 20 lakh and villagers’ contribution of Rs 5 lakh, was inaugurated in Masaipet village in Kadem mandal on Monday. Special prayers were performed on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said that he will develop all the villages in the constituency to repay the debt of the people who sent him to the Legislative Assembly. Endowment Minister Konda Surekha said that special steps are being taken for the development of temples.

She informed that funds have been sanctioned for the development of temples in Lingapur, Devunigudem and Dasturabad villages in Kadem mandal. Rs 7 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of the boundary wall of the Masaipet Hanuman temple and the work will start soon.