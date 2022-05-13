Will dual degree system benefit students?

In the spirit of New Education Policy-2020 which calls for multidisciplinary and flexible mode of education for all, UGC announced a dual degree programme for both UG and PG levels on April 12. The facility, available across all courses or combination of courses, is expected to help students get two degrees simultaneously and thus improve their employment opportunities. When The Hans India spoke to people on the issue, many agreed that benefits outweigh the demerits of the new system.

Thank God at last…

The new education policy brought by the UGC is definitely welcome decision. In fact, after a long time the Central government had given a thought to revamp and reform the education system in our country.

Today India is competition the world in many ways, however, what we are lacking even today is a proper education system. Though we are boasting that our students are excelling well in foreign counties and tapping our backs but one thing we must remember is our education system is giving only just the basics, the education system in foreign countries is giving wider scope for a student to excel in the field of research. Today in Indian no university is having proper research facilities and out of 100 not even 10 per cent research is not being done genuinely and most of them are doing copy and past research.

Now coming to dual degree initiative, this is a very good development. All these years we are creating boundaries to the students and pushing them to only become a doctor or an engineer and ultimately we are ending up the student reaches nowhere and left unemployed roaming on the roads. The dual degree course helps the student to explore more interesting fields of his choice and can attain better results. Whats wrong if a student wants to become an engineer and also a doctor. If he has the caliber and talent, let him give a chance and for this the dual degree course education policy is very much helpful.

- Ravi, assistant professor from Government Degree College, Jadcherla

New Education policy a welcome move

The new education policy introduced by University Grants Commission (UGC) is a welcome move. This will give more scope for a student to venture into the field of his interest. Today we are not having a proper education system in India. What we just having examination based system which will not at all groom the students to achieve the goals but making them run madly nowhere with numerous competitive examinations. This will give scope only for mugging up and reproducing the content. In my view this is not true education. True education is to build the knowledge base among the students. Give them wide scope and let them venture into whatever field he wishes. In this direction the dual degree education policy introduced by the UGC is a welcome move, as it will give more scope for the students to opt for multiple courses at one go. This will help the students to give wider job sources and sky is the limit for them to venture.

- Ramesh Goud, Director of Jalajam Junior College Mahabubnagar

The policy should be regulated properly

The new education policy brought by the UGC to let the students take up dual degree is definitely a positive change in the Indian education policy. However, this should be governed and regulated properly.

As on one hand it will help the students gain vast knowledge on different subjects, but at the same time give them a scope for venturing for jobs in multiple sectors with different knowledge backgrounds.

While it may be advantageous on one hand but at the same time there are chances that students can also become ill illusion with no proper goal ahead and may lose focus on what they want to achieve in life.

Therefore in my view this has be debated and a proper guideline must be created to ensrue that the students gain maximum out of this new education policy by giving them clear focus and direction.

- Arjun, assistant professor, Department of Management, Palamuru University