Will fight against centre for funds to state, asserts Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expressed that the people are satisfied with the Congress rule and credited the party for the success of the Palamuru child CM. In a public meeting held in Mahabubnagar, he warned the central government that if they do not provide the funds requested, they will face severe repercussions. He emphasized that he will fight against Modi or anyone else and stated that a confrontational attitude between the central and state governments is not beneficial for the people.

Revanth Reddy also criticized the BRS and accused them of looting Telangana in the past decade. He questioned KCR's actions regarding water projects in Gadwal and industry development in Palamuru. He highlighted the upcoming implementation of the Indiramma House Scheme and urged for support in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, promising a referendum on their ninety-day rule.

Revanth Reddy asserted that the Congress will be the ruling party in Telangana from 2024 to 2034 and vowed to bring significant changes in the state's governance.