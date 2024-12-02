Will govt crack whip on big rice millers?

Wanaparthy: In Wanaparthy district, the government has paid farmers for procured paddy and allocated it to millers without restrictions. Over the years, the government invested heavily in millers by providing them paddy. However, instead of repaying the government, millers have used the paddy for private trade, earning crores.

Reports indicate that the government is incurring interest on nearly ₹1,100 crore due from the millers in the district. Allegedly, some association leaders have diverted paddy, earning crores illegally, and are even prepared to face jail under the RR Act.

Despite having paddy stocks, several millers are negligently delaying its handover to the government. Some association members are accused of hoarding government-allocated paddy and selling it at higher prices in other states.

To recover dues from millers, officials are offering repeated extensions and concessions. While the Revenue Recovery (RR) Act is being invoked, politically influential association members seem to shield select millers while targeting others. Allegedly, a significant portion of the unpaid paddy belongs to influential association members, yet actions are limited to a few small-scale defaulters.

The government has introduced stricter surety conditions for millers to prevent such issues in the future. However, small-scale millers express frustration, claiming they lack the financial means to provide bank guarantees and face difficulties in receiving new paddy allocations despite being eligible. Small-scale millers accuse the association of protecting their own interests while ignoring injustice to others. They urge officials to act with integrity and take action against the millers involved in malpractice.