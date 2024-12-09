Will KCR attend Assembly?

Hyderabad: Will BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao attend the Winter Sessions of the State Assembly is the big question now, even as the leader of the opposition summoned the MLAs and MLCs to chalk out a strategy to be adopted in the House starting from Monday. The BRS supremo called the party leaders to his farmhouse at Eravelli on Sunday. The luncheon meeting, which was held for more than three hours, discussed issues on which the party can corner the government. According to sources, KCR asked the party leaders to raise their voices on the public issues in the Assembly and gave instructions on cornering the government.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that KCR had suggested that they should raise their voices strongly on the issues of the people of the State. He said that the State's agricultural sector was in dire straits and the government has not fulfilled the promises made to farmers.

The loan waiver has been inadequate, and so far, farmers have not received assurance. There is a situation where the procurement centres were not functioning properly. “The farmers have been cheated by not giving bonuses. What are they celebrating? Farmers are being insulted in the name of Vijayotsavalu,” alleged KTR.