Will make TG global mfg hub, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the state government put plans in place to promote Hyderabad as a destination for global investments and make Telangana a hub of the manufacturing sector in the world.

Speaking at the inauguration of Malabar Gems and Jewellery's manufacturing unit at IP General Park in Maheshwaram on Thursday, the Chief Minister said his government's main objective was not only attracting investments but also helping investors earn profits.

Assuring policy stability, Revanth Reddy said the state government was continuing the industrial policies introduced by the previous governments. He pointed out that the TDP and Congress each held power for 10 years in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, followed by the BRS, which governed Telangana from 2014 to December 2023.

“Now, our government has been in office since December 2023. But our policies on investments, and industrial growth have not changed. Governments come and go, but our policies and incentives remain consistent. I want to assure every investor - we are here to support you," he said. “We offer incentives. Come, invest, and do business. Telangana means profit - come and invest in Telangana,” he said.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the proactive measures taken by his government to attract global investments were giving positive dividends. The state signed agreements with global companies for total investments worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore during his official tours to the US, Singapore and Davos. The state will attract more investors from many parts of the world in the future, he said.

Revanth Reddy said that plans had already been formulated to build 30,000-acre Bharat Future City near the industrially- developed Maheshwaram.

Stating that the government will release the ‘TelanganaRising 2047’ vision document on December 9, the Chief Minister said that the vision document would focus on developing the youngest state of Telangana for the next 100 years at a faster pace.

Meanwhile, Malabar Gold & Diamonds commenced operations at its new jewellery manufacturing facility which is spread over 3.45 lakh sq ft area. It is the group's largest unit among its 14 manufacturing facilities across India and the GCC countries.

The unit has an annual production capacity of over 4.7 tonnes of gold jewellery and 1.8 lakh carats of diamond jewellery, along with an annual gold refining capacity of 78 tonnes.