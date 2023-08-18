Will not tolerate group politics: Muthireddy

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy has expressed confidence that no matter what conspiracies are made, he will contest from Jangaon in the next election. He expressed his concern that some people in his constituency are actively engaging in anti-party policies and spreading false propaganda against him.



He stated that CM KCR is also aware of all these and will check them soon with his orders.

He made these comments while speaking at a meeting held at Noma Function Hall in Mallapur, Hyderabad. People's representatives, activists and leaders of Jangaon constituency came to this meeting and expressed their support to him.

He said that he will win the next election from the constituency and get a hat-trick victory and give a gift to the CM. He warned that the games of those involved in group politics will not go well with him. Meanwhile, the representatives and leaders of all the mandals of the district handed over the copies of the unanimous resolution to allot the ticket to Mutthireddy in the next election to the MLA.