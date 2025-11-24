Will organise Sathya Sai’s centenary fete: CM

Puttaparthi: Statingthat the government would celebrate the 100th birthday celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba grandly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that Sathya Sai Baba was an inspiration to millions of people even after leaving for the heavenly abode. The Chief Minister said that the government was also ready to support the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Trust to extend its services in the Telangana state. Participating in the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi on Sunday, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt greetings to everyone. He said that it was a rare opportunity and also an honour for him to be present in the celebrations as he remembered Baba's services to the people by winning the hearts of crores of devotees.

Revanth Reddy said: “Baba is an inspiration to millions of people even after leaving for the heavenly abode. Satya Sai competed with the governments and provided free education to the poor from KG and PG. Baba is being considered as God for providing free medical treatment to the poor and the trust also quenched the thirst of people by solving the drinking water problem in Palamuru district”. He commended the continuous services of the Sathya Sai Baba Trust in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and many parts of the world.

The trust has been rendering services in 140 countries, he added.

The Chief Minister also recalled the teachings of Sathya Sai who propagated that helping human beings is the best service.

Providing education, medical care and drinking water are the hallmarks of the Sathya Sai Trust services to the needy. Dignitaries from all over the world were participating in the celebrations and it shows the sanctity of the land, the Chief Minister said, adding that the trust services should also be expanded further.