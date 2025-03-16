Will return to power again thanks to our welfare schemes: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Politics, Congress Vote Bank, Farm Loan Waiver, Women Empowerment, Delimitation Process, National Census

In an informal interaction with the media persons, the Chief Minister said that the Telangana voters gave mandate against the BRS in the 2023 elections and voted for Congress. In the next elections, the electorate would elect Congress for a second time since the government was fulfilling all promises.

The total number of beneficiaries of the farm loan waiver scheme were 25 lakh and the government committed to empower at least one crore women. All these beneficiaries would be a strong vote bank for Congress in the next elections, the CM said that he was striving for the state’s future and not to build individual stature like other leaders in the opposition party.

Referring to the delimitation process, Revanth Reddy said that the Union government sought the details of the requirement of funds for national census from the district Collectors. It is expected that the Centre will complete the national census by 2026 and notify the results in 2027.

Based on the census report, he said that the Centre will take a call on delimitation. Sensing that the southern States will be met with injustice in the delimitation, the parties and leaders in the south started fighting for their rights.