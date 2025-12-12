CM Revanth Reddy mourns over demise of Congress leader Shivraj Patil

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed his deep sorrow at the passing of Shivraj Patil, describing him as a remarkable individual who imbued politics with moral values.

The death of the former Union Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker is regarded as a significant loss for both the country and the Congress party.

In a heartfelt statement, CM Reddy extended his condolences to Patil’s family, highlighting the late politician’s extensive career.

Patil began his journey as a local body representative and went on to serve as a Member of Parliament seven times, as well as holding prestigious positions such as Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Home Minister, and Governor of Punjab.