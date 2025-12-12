KRU organises placement training for students

Machilipatnam: Krishna University has launched a specialised training programme to prepare engineering and postgraduate students for upcoming campus placement drives. Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji inaugurated the sessions at the university campus in Machilipatnam on Thursday.

The programme is being organised under the aegis of the Reliance Foundation Skill Academy, with technical experts Dasharath and Omar Ansari from the Magic Bus India Foundation serving as resource persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Ramji emphasised that the training would equip students with the necessary skills to secure opportunities through Reliance-led placement drives to be conducted soon. He also announced that several multinational companies would visit the campus in the next two weeks, advising students to utilise the training effectively.

Engineering College Dean and Director of Campus Placements Prof YK Sundara Krishna stated that from December 11 to 17, engineering and MCA students would receive training in Artificial Intelligence tools, followed by sessions on Life and Employability Skills for B Pharmacy and PG students.

Placement coordinators Dr Kishore, Dr Ali Mirza, and Vijay Sekhar also participated in the inaugural programme.