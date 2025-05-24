Will work with Centre to develop Telangana: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Friday that support and co-operation from the Central government would be essential to develop the state, and he was ready to meet Prime Minister Narendra as many times as possible to get more funds for Telangana.

Addressing a public meeting after unveiling the statue of Basaveshwara Maharaj in Sangareddy on Friday, the Chief Minister emphasized that the Union government should extend help to Telangana liberally as the state would need more funds to grow at a faster clip. He further said he would speak politics only during the elections and focus on the state’s development during other times.

Continuing his tirade against former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Revanth Reddy said the Leader of the Opposition should attend the Assembly session and debate the people’s issues. He demanded that the Opposition leader should give suggestions and correct if the government committed any mistakes in the implementation of the scheme. “People will teach a befitting lesson to the Opposition leader if he restricts himself to attending the Assembly session only during his rule. As a people’s representative, the Opposition leader should always stand by the people,” the Chief Minister remarked.

Reddy said he is always accessible to the people. “I have never shown arrogance even after becoming the Chief Minister of Telangana state. I am meeting everyone without showing any discrimination based on their social status. I will not sleep until I develop the state and dedicate it to the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that KCR had made a promise to provide a job to one person in every family, but he did not fulfil the promise. “That way, he cheated the people of Telangana. But he secured jobs to every member of his family during his rule,” Reddy said, adding that his government accorded top priority to recruitment and filled jobs in the government departments immediately after coming to power.

Revanth Reddy listed out the welfare and development schemes launched by the government and the measures taken up for the welfare of the entire farming community. “We freed farmers from shackles of debt by waiving agriculture loans. We also empowered women by implementing the promises we made. We will make one crore women as millionaires in five years,” the Chief Minister said.