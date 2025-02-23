Wine shops, bars closed in view of MLC polls

Hyderabad: All wine shops and bars will remain close in view of Legislative Council elections to be held on February 27.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said that all toddy shops, wine shops, including Bars attached to restaurants, bars in star hotels and registered clubs in the jurisdiction of Kollur and RC Puram police stations shall remain closed in view of elections to the State Legislative Council from Graduates & and Teachers’ constituencies scheduled on February 27, from 4 pm on February 25 to 4 pm February 27.

Non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants and so on and hotels run by anyone even if they are issued different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor are also not permitted to serve liquor on these days, he state.

The order will be in force from 4pm on February 25 to 4 pm on February 27 as per the statutory provisions laid down under Sec 135-C of the Representation of the People Act 1951, the Commissioner said.