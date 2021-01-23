Winter gets warmer in Hyderabad due to rise in temperature

Due to the rise in the temperature, parts of Hyderabad has witnessed warmer days and nights recording the temperature above the normal range in the past few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) director Naga Ratna, the flow of south-easterly winds caused the humid weather conditions increasing the temperature.

On Friday, Arli (T) in Adilabad recorded the minimum temperature of 10.6 degree Celsius and Pajjuru in Nalgonda recorded the maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, Hyderabad recorded a minimum temperature of 18.5 degree Celsius on Friday night, which is two degree Celsius above normal.

In the last 24 hours, BHEL recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 15.5 degrees and the same locality registered the highest temperature of 34.4 degrees.

The minimum temperatures in Hyderabad are speculated to be in the range 15 degree Celsius to 17 degree Celsius for the next three days, while the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius.