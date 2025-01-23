Wipro to Expand Investments in Telangana with New IT Center in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with Industries and IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and senior officials, met Wipro Limited Executive Chairman Rishad Premji at the World Economic Forum in Davos. During the meeting, Wipro announced its plans to expand investments in Telangana, further strengthening its presence in the state.

As part of the expansion, Wipro will establish a new IT center in Gopanapally within Hyderabad's Financial District. The project will add 5,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the state. Additionally, the company's campus in Hyderabad will also undergo expansion, highlighting Wipro’s commitment to the city’s IT ecosystem.

Hyderabad, already a key hub for Wipro, is expected to see significant growth in its technology sector with these new initiatives. The new IT center is projected to be completed within the next two to three years, reinforcing Telangana’s reputation as a global IT investment destination.

Welcoming the announcement, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting major corporations like Wipro by fostering a business-friendly environment and offering necessary support.

Expressing enthusiasm, Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman of Wipro, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with the Telangana government to encourage innovation and create opportunities. Telangana’s efforts in promoting skill development and fostering a conducive business environment align perfectly with Wipro’s vision."

Minister Sridhar Babu invited Wipro to partner with various skill development initiatives implemented by the state government, including the Young India Skills University. He emphasized the government’s dedication to equipping the workforce with industry-relevant skills.

Wipro's expansion is set to bolster Telangana’s technology sector, contributing to employment generation and reinforcing Hyderabad’s position as a leading IT destination.