Wishes pour in as CM turns 56

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy celebrated his 56th birthday on Saturday, with greetings pouring in from leaders across party lines, international dignitaries, and citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent political leaders extended birthday greetings to the Chief Minister. Revanth Reddy thanked the Prime Minister for his warm wishes on social media. In a post on X, PM Modi wished him a long and healthy life. “Birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” wrote PM Modi.In response, Telangana CM thanked PM Modi for his warm wishes. “Thank you so much, Shri @narendramodi Ji, for your warm wishes,” replied Reddy.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Cabinet Ministers, film actors and other celebrities have extended their wishes to Revanth Reddy on his birthday.