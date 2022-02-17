Wishes pour in for Telangana CM KCR on his birthday

Wishes poured in from various corners to the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his birthday as he turned 68 today.



Besides the ministers, MLAs and the party cadre who organized blood donation camps and held puja at the temples, the CM also received wishes from the president Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the President and Prime Minister personally called up the Chief Minister and conveyed their birthday greetings to him.



The Prime Minister also took to Twitter to greet Chandrasekhar Rao. "Birthday wishes to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. Praying for his long and healthy life," tweeted Narendra Modi.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also called up KCR to greet him on his birthday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and other leaders also greeted KCR.



TRS working president and minsiter KT Rama Rao, MLC Kavitha and minister Harish Rao also took to Twitter to wish him.

"To a man, who can only dream Big, who has made impossible an art of the possible, One who leads with a heart full of compassion, One who defines courage & challenges status quo. A man who I proudly call my leader & my father. May you live long & stay blessed," wrote KT Rama Rao.

"Happy birthday daddy. Everyday, I learn something new from you. You are an institution in itself. Wishing for your long, healthy and prosperous life," tweeted MLC Kavitha. Kavitha also offered prayers at Balkampet temple.

BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay also greeted KCR. In a message, the BJP leader wished him a long and healthy life.

Besides the political personalities, celebrities from the Telugu Film Industry also extended their wishes to the CM. Megastar Chiranjeevi wished the Chief Minister a long and healthy life to achieve his goals and continue to serve the people.