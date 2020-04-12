Telangana: A woman and her one-year-old son tested positive for coronavirus in Nirmal taking the total number of cases 19 in the district. The woman is learned to have contracted the virus from her husband who returned from Markaz in Delhi.

All the coronavirus patients from Nirmal are undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. Out of the total 19 cases to date, two of them who returned from Markaz died during the treatment.

The state government has already declared Adilabad district as a hotspot of coronavirus in the state. Barricades were set up across the district to restrict the movement of people. Special officers were also appointed to monitor the lockdown situation.

The district officials also roped in 1,430 volunteers to provide essential commodities at the doorstep as total lockdown has been imposed in 19 municipal wards.