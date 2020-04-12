Woman consumes sanitizer, ends life due to dowry harassment in Hyderabad

An 18-year-old married woman consumed sanitizer and ended life after her husband has been harassing her for dowry. The incident occurred at Kukatpally on Saturday night.

Deepti, a native of Eluru had got married to Amar in 2019. They moved to Hyderabad to earn a livelihood and were residing at Kukatpally. Amar began working as a car driver. A few months after marriage, Amar began harassing his wife for dowry and used to thrash her every day.

Fed up with the harassment, Deepti decided to end her life and consumed sanitizer that was kept in her apartment building as a preventive measure for coronavirus. After finding her unconscious, Amar shifted her to Osmania General Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The KPHB police registered a case and are investigating.