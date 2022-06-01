Women should excel in all fields: MLA Satish Kumar

Karimnagar: If women were healthy, the whole family would be better off and if women were encouraged, the country and the State would develop, stated Husnabad MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar.

He distributed prizes to women who won in a marathon 5K run organised for women from the local bus depot to Shubham Garden at Husnabad on Wednesday on the eve of Telangana State Formation Day.

The event was organised by the MLA in association with Husnabad police. Speaking on the occasion, he said empowering women politically, economically and socially are the ways to achieve development in the country. If women were encouraged they could lead society. Social change comes in many ways such as raising the status of women through education awareness literacy and training, Sathish Kumar said.

Mallampally village resident Mallamu Rama won the first prize of Rs 1 lakh. Bodige Rajitha won the second prize of Rs 60,000 and Geekuru Manjula from Husnabad town who stood third won the prize of Rs 25,000 while the other 10 contestants were honored with medals.

The 65-year-old Balamma enthusiastically participated in the competition and finished the race, becoming an ideal for all. The large-scale participation of women in this 5 k run was a great thing, the MLA said after presenting prizes to them.