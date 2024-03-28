Women voters outnumber men in 17 LS segments

Hyderabad: Women voters dominate the north Telangana Lok Sabha segments; men voters will decide the fate of parties in south Telangana in the ensuing elections. According to data by the Election Commission, there are more women than their male counterparts in nine of the 17 LS segments in the State. When it comes to the four segments in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, men outnumber women voters. There are a total of 3.3 crore voters in the State; of them there are over 1.65 crore women and 1.64 crore men, showing female domination.

The constituencies in which women voters outnumber their male counterparts include Adilabad, Peddapally, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Medak, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda and Mahabubabad.

The biggest constituency in the State in terms of voters is Malkajgiri, which has 37,36,308 voters, including 19,24,562 men, 18,11,212 women and 534 third gender voters. The smallest constituency in terms of voters is Mahabubabad(ST). It has 15,26,939 voters, including 745,518 men, 781,317 women and 104 third gender voters.

The biggest constituency in terms of the area is Adilabad which is spread across over 12,500 square km; the Hyderabad LS segment is the smallest with 78.12 square km.

In the four constituencies in the city, men voters dominate women. In Hyderabad LS seat there are 21,97,620 voters, including 11,15,812 men, 10,81,808 women and 196 third gender voters. Similarly, in Chevella LS segment, there are 29,06,309 voters, including 14,88,422 men, 14,17,612 women and 275 third-gender voters. The Secunderabad LS segment has a total of 20,98,477 voters, including 10,76,127 men, 10,22,227 women and 123 third-gender voters. According to political analysts, parties will have to bring out policies in favour of women who are the deciding factor in more than half of the 17 segments. The candidates will have to lure voters with attractive gifts to get women’s support.