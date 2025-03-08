Women's Empowerment Key to National Development: BJP Leader Gopalakrishna

Gawal: Addressing the gathering, Gopalakrishna emphasized that women's empowerment in education, healthcare, and business sectors is essential for national development. He highlighted the significant role women play in every aspect of life, stating that just as Mother Earth possesses great patience, women also embody resilience and strength. He encouraged women to excel in all fields, especially in education and healthcare. Referring to past scholars and poets, he quoted the saying: "A woman's education is the light of the household." He stressed that when every woman attains financial independence in some field, it leads to the progress of families, villages, districts, and ultimately, the nation.

As part of the event, women were honored for their contributions. Several dignitaries attended the program, including Gram Panchayat Officer Radhagopal, ANM Shyamala, Anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, former village sarpanches, MPTC members, ward members, public representatives, village residents, and youth.