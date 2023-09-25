Women’s Reservation Bill: Could not make it Parliament due to traffic jam, says MP Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that he could not be in the House during the voting of the Women's Bill due to being stuck in Delhi traffic while coming to the Parliament sessions. BRS leaders along with BJP state president Kishan Reddy criticized that Congress MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy did not participate in the voting of the Women's Reservation Bill.

Komati Reddy reacted strongly to this. In a statement, he said that unnecessary criticism is being made against them to malign the Congress party. He said that the Congress party has fully supported the Women's Reservation Bill. He reminded that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi themselves had announced this.

When the Women's Bill was passed, even 66 BJP MPs were not there and demanded Kishan Reddy to answer why they were not present. He said that the Congress party has been demanding the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill.

He alleged that the BJP had arranged special sessions of the Parliament under the name of Women's Reservation Bill just for the benefit of the elections. He commented that Kishan Reddy, who did not resign for Telangana, has no moral right to criticize the Congress party and himself.