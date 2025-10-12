Work on mana ‘T-Square’ to begin next month

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to consider vibrant and unique designs for the proposed T-Square, making it an iconic structure and a happening place for Hyderabad.

The state government had earlier announced plans to develop T Square, modelled on New York’s Times Square, offering a mix of business, entertainment, and tourism to visitors.

He asked the officials to ensure the works for development of T-Square commence by end of November. “ The T-Square should be designed as an intersection of entertainment, tourism, food and business, thus attracting visitors round-the-clock. The plan is to develop a world-class digital display facade by illuminating the area with large electronic displays and vibrant digital advertisements, creating a lively experience for visitors. The CM suggested that provisions be made to accommodate major global players like Apple within T-Square. The designs should keep in mind the parking needs to ensure seamless vehicular movement in the area.

The Chief Minister also discussed the plans towards establishing an AI Innovation Hub in the city. The idea is to integrate all existing AI initiatives, startups and Centres of Excellence under one umbrella, and also to collaboration with global companies, research institutes and international AI hubs.

IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu emphasised on the need to create a fund of funds to advance the state’s vision of AI-based innovation and supporting startups. He stressed on the government’s adoption of an innovation driven strategy to drive growth in the age of artificial intelligence.