Workers trapped in bribery scandal

Bhupalpally : A major scam involving middlemen exploiting workers seeking medical invalidation for compassionate employment has come to light in Singareni. Brokers are allegedly demanding hefty sums ranging from Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, forcing workers to borrow at exorbitant interest rates. These middlemen operate by falsely promising workers that they will be declared 100% medically unfit, ensuring their dependents secure jobs.

Introduced in 2017, Singareni’s compassionate employment process allows medically unfit workers to transfer their jobs to their children or dependents. However, this system has been allegedly hijacked by brokers who claim to have insider influence over medical board decisions. Workers, fearing rejection, are misled into paying advances of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, with additional payments required after securing medical invalidation. Many even sign promissory notes, legally binding them to pay the full amount. If a worker is not declared unfit, the brokers refuse to return the money, leading to legal disputes at police stations and courts.

These fraudulent middlemen amass crores of rupees, using the money for luxury cars, expensive gadgets, and lavish lifestyles. A recent case exposed a young worker flaunting high-end vehicles and gadgets, drawing attention to the scale of this racket.

This illegal network apparently extends across various regions, involving union leaders, retired workers, and brokers in places like Mancherial, Illandu, and Kothagudem. Reports indicate that KTK Mine 1 alone has 6 union leaders and 9 workers engaged in this malpractice, while other mines like KTK OCP-2 and KTK Mine 6 also have multiple individuals involved.

With around 50 individuals exploiting this system, urgent action is needed. The Singareni management has been urged to intervene immediately.