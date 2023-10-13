World Arthritis Day: Dr Goud emphasises on building awareness

Mahabubnagar: Marking the occasion of World Arthritis Day celebrations at SVS Medical college in Mahabubnagar on Thursday, Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud highlighted the need to raise awareness about arthritis and the role of healthy living in mitigating the condition.

The Minister emphasised that arthritis, once predominantly seen in individuals aged 50-60, now affects people as young as 35-40 years old.

Dr Goud stressed that early detection and appropriate preventive measures are vital to combat the increasing prevalence of arthritis. During his speech, he urged healthcare providers to educate the public about preventive measures to avoid knee pain, including dietary guidance and medications.

Moreover, the minister advocated for consistent public awareness programs focusing on arthritis. He reiterated his commitment to elevate Mahabubnagar to the forefront of the medical field and called on the medical community to make the district a hub for state-of-the-art healthcare.

Dr Goud encouraged researchers at SVS Medical College to explore various medical issues and collaborate with Hyderabad to establish super-specialty treatment facilities. The aim is to attract doctors from across the country and abroad to Mahabubnagar.

In addition to healthcare initiatives, Dr Goud praised the rapid transformation of Mahabubnagar into a clean and green city. He cited increased interest from various industries and establishments to relocate to the area. The Amararaja Lithium Giga industry at Divitipalli IT-Energy Park is expected to provide employment opportunities for 10,000 people, while a new food park promises to create thousands of additional jobs.