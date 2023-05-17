World famous Warner Bros Media House enters Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The global media and entertainment giant Warner Bros, which is renowned for its diverse portfolio of content, brands, and franchises across television, film, streaming, and gaming, is ready to make its entry into the vibrant media and entertainment space hub of Hyderabad. The proposed International Development Centre (IDC) will create employment for 1,200 professionals.

Telangana, IT and Industry Minister K. T. Rama Rao, who is on a USA visit, met Alexandra Carter, Senior Vice President of Finance at Warner Bros. Discovery. The discussions during this meeting highlighted the shared vision of both parties in driving growth and innovation in the media and entertainment industry, further solidifying their partnership for a promising future in Hyderabad.

The IDC in Hyderabad will serve as a strategic hub for Warner Bros. Discovery's operations in India. In its first year of operation, the IDC will employ 1,200 professionals, further expanding its workforce as the business grows. This move highlights Warner Bros. Discovery's commitment to investing in the local talent pool and fostering the development of the media and entertainment industry in Hyderabad.

Warner Bros. Discovery's impressive portfolio of brands includes globally recognized names such as HBO, HBO Max, CNN, TLC, Discovery, Discovery Plus, WB, Eurosport, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network, Cinemax, Pogo, Toon Cart, HGTV, and Quest. By establishing an office in Hyderabad, Warner Bros. Discovery aims to tap into the immense potential of the Indian market and leverage the city's dynamic ecosystem for media and entertainment.