World Malaria Day Observed with Awareness Rally in Jogulamba Gadwal
Gadwal: On the occasion of World Malaria Day, the Jogulamba Gadwal District Medical and Health Department conducted a grand awareness rally to promote public health and educate people about mosquito-borne diseases. The rally, held on April 25, was inaugurated by District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Dr. S.K. Siddappa, who flagged off the procession as the chief guest. The event was organized under the leadership of Program Officer Dr. G. Raju.
The rally commenced from the old DM&HO office and proceeded up to the old bus stand, echoing powerful slogans and awareness messages related to malaria and other mosquito-borne illnesses. A large number of participants, including health department staff, Urban Health Center workers, ASHA workers, and health supervisors, actively took part in the march.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. S.K. Siddappa emphasized the importance of community participation in the fight against mosquito-borne diseases. He stated that mosquitoes are the primary enemies of public health, transmitting dangerous diseases such as malaria, filariasis, chikungunya, dengue, and encephalitis. He urged the public to maintain cleanliness in their homes and surroundings to prevent mosquito breeding and protect their health.
The rally served as a reminder of the ongoing battle against malaria and the critical role of hygiene and awareness in controlling the spread of the disease. The event concluded with renewed commitment from all health workers to continue educating communities and working towards a malaria-free future.