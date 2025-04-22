Writ to ‘stay’ Telangana SC (Rationalisation of Reservations) Act; introduction of ‘creamy layer’

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court division bench of Acting CJ Sujoy Paul & Justice Yara Renuka on Monday issued notices to the Principal Secretaries (GAD and Social Welfare) directing them to respond within six weeks furnishing reasons for “not introducing creamy layer for reservations for SCs & STs as per SC judgment in Devender Singh Vs., State of Punjab, (2025) 1 SCC 1.

The bench adjudicated the writ filed by Kannukuntla Manga, an assistant professor, working in a private college. Her grievance before the court is the government has, though come up with the Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservations) Act, 2025, has not introduced the “creamy layer” for reservations for SCs & STs, as mandated in the SC judgment cited, due to which educated SCs & STs are still lagging behind, as the non-introduction of creamy layer is robbing them of government jobs.

The petitioner contended that due to the non-introduction of the creamy layer by the government in the Act, she lost a golden opportunity of getting selected for post of “Child Development Project Officer / Additional Child Development Project in Women Development and Child Welfare department.

In the recent Group-1 examination held by the TGPSC, her application for the post was rejected only because of the non-introduction of “creamy layer”, despite the fact that the SC clearly held that sub-categorisation amongst the SCs is permitted; it directed the States to introduce “creamy layer”, but the government had not introduced it due to which she lost an opportunity to clinch the post. Due to the non-introduction of “creamy layer’ there will be no alleviation of educate SCs & STs, contended her counsel.

Hearing in case was adjourned by six weeks.