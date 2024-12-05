Wyra reservoir wallows in apathy

Khammam: The Congress government’s neglect of Wyra Reservoir, at the heart of the erstwhile Khammam district, has infuriated nature enthusiasts. They call upon Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to intervene and allocate adequate funds for the reservoir development.

In 2002, the Wyra Reservoir in United Andhra Pradesh was created with additional funding by the TDP government. The thenUnion Minister and Khammam MP approved lakhs of rupees for development after the Congress administration took power at Centre. The projects included the construction of a fountain, entry plaza, footpath, rail lights, restaurants, and boating. Five years after it closed, it was revived.

The government had approved Rs 4 crore for the reservoir development during theBRS administration in order to install solar lights and other features, but they were unable to provide beautification.

The reservoir is a picture of utter neglect now. It emits foul odour and the surroundings are in a pathetic state. K Srinivas, a natural admirer, says Wyra Reservoir has the potential to become a popular tourism destination, attracting nature lovers from far-away places. In the past, the TDP administration paid some interest, which resulted in many visitors and nature enthusiasts flocking to the place to savour its natural beauty. He requested that the Congress administration build the reservoir and create necessary amenities for tourists.

He deplored the Congress government is yet to show any interest in the project and its tourism potential.